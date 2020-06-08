James J. Niedermeyer
Dec. 15, 1931 - June 5, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - James Joseph Niedermeyer, 88, of Mishawaka, IN, passed away at 8:45 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 in Memorial Hospital of South Bend. Jim was born on December 15, 1931 in Fort Wayne, IN, to Joseph E. and Lulu (Kase) Niedermeyer.
Jim married the love of his life, Mary Osterberg and they would have been celebrating their 69 anniversary on Tuesday June 9.
He was a journeyman pattern maker and business manager for the pattern makers union.
There was nothing he could not do except plumbing. When he retired his past time was used to build furniture and crafts; you would find him many weekends selling his work at shows. They loved to have and go to yard sales. They did a lot of traveling, especially loved Minnesota fishing, and spent many winters enjoying Disney in Florida.
He loved his family which includes their deceased daughter, Kayleen Makowski; surviving sons, Vane (Sharon) and Chris (Deb) Niedermeyer; brother, Don (Betty) Niedermeyer (deceased); and sister, Betty (Ray) Harpel, also deceased. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Jim was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne and he was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mishawaka.
Visitation for Jim will be on Wednesday, June 10, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, June 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4508 Vistula Road, Mishawaka, with one hour of visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Father John Eze will be officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 8, 2020.