|
|
James J. Park
Sept. 9, 1934 - Feb. 24, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - James J. Park, age 84, passed away on February 24, 2019. He was born September 9, 1934 in Korea to the late Chang Sub Park and Nam Kim. Before James came to the United States in 1970 he worked as a Police Captain, and in the United States he worked as a businessman. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, golfing, gardening, and taking care of his grandkids. James is survived by his wife, Soonja Park of Indiana; daughters, Kathryn Park and Susan Park-DeVries both of Indiana; and grandchildren, Connor, Clarissa, and Raina. He is preceded in death by his parents. The family wishes were that there be no public services. To share a remembrance of James or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019