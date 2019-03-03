Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
10776 McKinley Highway
Osceola, IN 46561
(574) 674-5991
Resources
More Obituaries for James Park
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Park

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James J. Park Obituary
James J. Park

Sept. 9, 1934 - Feb. 24, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - James J. Park, age 84, passed away on February 24, 2019. He was born September 9, 1934 in Korea to the late Chang Sub Park and Nam Kim. Before James came to the United States in 1970 he worked as a Police Captain, and in the United States he worked as a businessman. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, golfing, gardening, and taking care of his grandkids. James is survived by his wife, Soonja Park of Indiana; daughters, Kathryn Park and Susan Park-DeVries both of Indiana; and grandchildren, Connor, Clarissa, and Raina. He is preceded in death by his parents. The family wishes were that there be no public services. To share a remembrance of James or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
Download Now