James John Husa, Sr.



May 2, 1925 - May 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - James John Husa, Sr. passed away on May 15, 2019 at age 94 years old. Born in Chicago, Illinois on May 2, 1925, he resided in Berwyn, Illinois from the age of one year until the time he left to attend the University of Illinois, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree. He met his first wife, Ruth Maria, who was studying piano performance, at the University of Illinois. Mr. Husa received a Master of Arts degree from Michigan State University. He is survived by their four children, James J. Husa (Charlene), Mark L. Husa, Jacqueline Ann Husa Solosky (Robert), and Charles L. Husa; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and his brother, Harold Husa. Ruth preceded him in death in 1978 along with his grandson, Mark Husa and his brother, John (Jack) Husa.



Mr. Husa married Margaret Mantke on October 27, 1979, a fellow school teacher and elementary school principal. Mr. Husa was sadly preceded in death by his stepson, Thomas Mantke in 2018. He is survived by his stepsons, Lawrence Mantke (Vicki) and Christopher Mantke (Patty), four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



Mr. Husa was a teacher in many areas in Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois. He enjoyed tutoring in his retirement along with substitute teaching. He was a member of the Lions Club in Bellevue, Michigan.



The family will receive friends on Monday, May 20, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 502 West Michigan Ave., Paw Paw, where a Celebration of Life will commence at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Tim Gunderson officiating. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Sparta, Michigan. The family has requested that donations, in lieu of flowers, be sent to Bethesda Lutheran Communities in Watertown, Wisconsin or to the Michigan Association of Retired Personnel, Van Buren Chapter, 3645 E. Jolly Rd., Lansing, MI 48910.