|
|
James Joseph
DeCleene
Nov. 25, 1961 - Sept. 10, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - James Joseph DeCleene, age 57, of Wayne, PA, passed away on September 10, 2019.
Jim was born in South Bend, IN on November 25, 1961 to the late Frank Martin Jr. and Dolores Ann (nee Meuleman) DeCleene. Jim was the devoted husband to Sarah (nee Marttila) DeCleene, his wife of 31 years, and loving father to their 3 children, Joe of Carlsbad, CA, Hannah (Nhat Do) of Wayne, PA, and John of Singapore.
Jim is also survived by his siblings, Scott DeCleene (Michele) of Mishawaka, Sherry DeCleene of Reno, Tom DeCleene (Kris) of Tampa, Doug DeCleene (Connie) of Mishawaka, Chuck DeCleene of Hardeeville, SC, Bud DeCleene (Kate) of Kokomo, and Rob DeCleene of South Bend, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He attended Indiana University where he met Sarah and then went on to earn his MBA at Northwestern University.
Jim built a successful life with Sarah and their 3 children. He spent the majority of his career working for FMC in Philadelphia and subsequently, for DuPont following a segment acquisition. Jim was proud to travel and live abroad with his family in all parts of the world including Hong Kong, Guadalajara, Mexico, and Shanghai. In addition, they took this opportunity to travel to destinations including New Zealand, Thailand, and France.
Jim lived a very active lifestyle and enjoyed swimming, golfing, biking, and running. During his lifetime he ran a total 10 marathons, notably qualifying for the Boston Marathon.
He loved caring for all things, especially his dogs, house, and yard. Jim also enjoyed discussing astronomy, history, and sports. Additionally, he made time to attend his favorite sporting events including the US Open and seeing his beloved Chicago Cubs win the World series.
He will always be remembered for his devotion to The Grateful Dead, travelling as often as he could to see them play.
Jim was adored by many and his quick, subtle wit was second to none. His thoughtful, outreaching demeanor gave him the ability to brighten up any situation. Our memories of him will be cherished forever.
Friends & family were invited to Jim's visitation on Sat., Sept. 14, 2019, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM followed by his Funeral service at 1:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019