James Joseph Scollon
June 6, 1976 - Nov. 9, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - James Joseph Scollon, 43, fought bipolar disorder for the last 4 years, but he finally lost his battle on Sat., Nov. 9, 2019. Jim was married to Brynne Kolbe Scollon for 11 years. They have 3 children, Piper Elise, 9, Tagg James, 7, and Mia Grace, 2. So often, people with a mental illness are known as their illness. Jim was not bipolar - he had an illness called bipolar disorder. Our society does not provide the resources that are needed to adequately understand and treat mental illness.
Jim was a great man! Sadly, over the last 4 years, bipolar disorder robbed him of his zest and love of life. He was a very caring man, he loved his family! He enjoyed all sports. The Lake of the Woods in Bremen was where he and his family spent summers. Jim was a hard worker. He loved trying new things. Please join us as we have a casual
celebration of his life. It will be held on Saturday, November 23, from 4pm-7pm, at The Bremen First United Church of Christ. This will be a time to share our memories of Jim (the Jim we knew and loved). Memorials may be made in support of Piper, Tagg, and Mia Scollon at First Source Bank of Bremen; or Dustin's Place at First Source Bank.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019