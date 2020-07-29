1/1
James Kenneth Stout
1959 - 2020
James Kenneth Stout

Sept. 19, 1959 - July 17, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - James Kenneth Stout, 60 years old, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home. Jim was born on September 19, 1959 in South Bend, and was a lifelong resident. He was a supervisor at WestRock in Mishawaka where he was employed for 40 years. Jim was a huge Elvis fan and an avid bowler, scoring a perfect game of 300. On May 29, 1999 in South Bend, Jim and Theresa L. English-Kessler were united in marriage.

Along with his wife Theresa, he is survived by one daughter, Aimee (Shawn) Nyikos of Lexington, SC; son, Justin Stout of Harbert, MI; stepdaughter, Kristina Ciesiolka of Lake Mills, WI; stepson, Eric (Jessica) Kessler of Plymouth; and five grandchildren, John and Elizabeth Nyikos, Brayden and Bailey Ciesiolka, and Alissa Kessler. Jim is also survived by his parents, Raymond and Dolores “Dolly” (Popielski) Stout of South Bend; sister, Jennifer (the late David) Rumpf of Michigan; and two brothers, John (Janet) Stout and Jeff (Stacy) Stout, both of South Bend. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A private visitation was held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend, In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jim may be donated to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Drive, South Bend, IN 46614.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
