Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
View Map
James L. Austin


1928 - 2019
James L. Austin Obituary
James L. Austin

May 3, 1928 - Dec. 15, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - James L. Austin, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Sanctuary at St. Paul's in South Bend, IN.

James was born on May 3, 1928, in Lead Hill, AR to Jim C. and Eunice (Journagan) Austin. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Troy Austin

On January 5, 1953, in Yellville, AR he married the former Marion J. Reynolds. Surviving are his loving wife of almost 67 years, Marion; children, Randy (Panida) Austin of Augusta, GA, Cheryl (Mike) Fladeland of Bridgeville, PA, and Steven (Karen) Austin of Mishawaka; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Lou Caldwell of Payette, ID and Bonnie Clayton of Tieton, WA.

James was a Veteran of the United States Navy, where he served his country proudly during the Korean War. He attended Southside Baptist Church and was a life member of VFW Post 1167.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in Hahn Funeral Home, Mishawaka. Funeral services will be in the funeral home on Friday, December 20 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Little officiating, with Military Honors by the VFW Post 360/American Legion 161 burial team. A private burial will take place in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46544. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019
