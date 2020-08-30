James L. Hans
Feb. 28, 1926 - August 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - James Lewis Hans, 94, of South Bend passed away at 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 24 in his residence. James was born February 28, 1926 in South Bend to the late Ruth (McKenzie) and Lewis Hans and was a lifetime area resident. On April 15, 1950 in South Bend he married Joan L. Hardman, who preceded him in death November 19, 2010. He is survived by two daughters, Susan M. Gauche (Gene) of South Bend and Judy M. Wiktorowicz (Joseph) of Ft. Wayne, IN; two sons, William J. Hans (Cathy) of Pensacola, FL and Donald M. Hans of South Bend, 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.
James was a good athlete and played basketball for Hall of Fame Coach John Wooden at South Bend Central and later at Indiana State University. He also played basketball for the United States Army basketball team during WWII. James' love of being active throughout his life led him to play basketball, volleyball, jogging and bicycling.
Memorial contributions in James' name may be made to Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2822 Corpus Christi Dr., South Bend, IN 46628 or Humane Society of Whitley County, 951 S. Line St., Columbia City, IN 46725.
Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.