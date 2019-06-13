Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for James Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. (Jim) Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James L. (Jim) Johnson Obituary
James (Jim) L.

Johnson

August 28, 1942 - June 9, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - James (Jim) L. Johnson passed 6/9/19. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1966. He was happily married to his wife, Ruth A. Johnson for 51 years. He was a humble-natured man; he never liked to be the center of attention. His living days to his passing, he wouldn't want his family to focus on him. He wouldn't want them to focus on the sadness of his passing, but instead focus on the happiness in their lives. He would want them to appreciate each other and their future.

Jim liked many things in life: motorcycles and old cars -- from building and driving them -- to his grandchildren playing in the engine bays. He was a big Nascar fan; Tony Stewart was his #1 driver. Camping and fishing are memories he will carry with him and his family will hold dear to their hearts.

Jim was many things, from a husband to a father, a brother, a grandfather, a great-grandfather. He is lived on by his wife, Ruth Johnson; their two children, Larry Johnson and Toni (Tim) Brown; six grandchildren, James Johnson and Samantha Johnson (children to Larry), and Cody Brown, Jared Brown, Connor Brown, and Hunter Brown (children to Toni (Tim); and one great-grandchild, Guinevere Misener (daughter to Samantha).

Although he will be missed, along with his many great aspects, his smile, humor, love and more, a man as humble and loving as he was will be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Donations in memory of Jim may be made to , 4899 Belfort Rd. Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
Download Now