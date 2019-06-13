James (Jim) L.



Johnson



August 28, 1942 - June 9, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - James (Jim) L. Johnson passed 6/9/19. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1966. He was happily married to his wife, Ruth A. Johnson for 51 years. He was a humble-natured man; he never liked to be the center of attention. His living days to his passing, he wouldn't want his family to focus on him. He wouldn't want them to focus on the sadness of his passing, but instead focus on the happiness in their lives. He would want them to appreciate each other and their future.



Jim liked many things in life: motorcycles and old cars -- from building and driving them -- to his grandchildren playing in the engine bays. He was a big Nascar fan; Tony Stewart was his #1 driver. Camping and fishing are memories he will carry with him and his family will hold dear to their hearts.



Jim was many things, from a husband to a father, a brother, a grandfather, a great-grandfather. He is lived on by his wife, Ruth Johnson; their two children, Larry Johnson and Toni (Tim) Brown; six grandchildren, James Johnson and Samantha Johnson (children to Larry), and Cody Brown, Jared Brown, Connor Brown, and Hunter Brown (children to Toni (Tim); and one great-grandchild, Guinevere Misener (daughter to Samantha).



Although he will be missed, along with his many great aspects, his smile, humor, love and more, a man as humble and loving as he was will be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-River Park and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.



Donations in memory of Jim may be made to , 4899 Belfort Rd. Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on June 13, 2019