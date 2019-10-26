|
|
Rev. James L.
McAllister
March 26, 1950 - Oct. 23, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Rev. James L. McAllister, 69, of South Bend, IN passed away at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 26, 1950, in Fayetteville, NC.
James is survived by his wife, Maritza James-McAllister of Fayetteville, IN; daughters, Blanche (Andru) McAllister-Dykes of Irmo, SC, Erica McAllister of Creedmoor, NC, and Viconte (Wesley) Butler of South Bend, IN; sons, Victor (Katrina) McAllister of Creedmore, NC, James Phillip McAllister of Fairmount Heights, MD, and Dionte James of South Bend, IN; mother and stepfather, Annie L. and Rev. James Shaw, Sr. both of Fayetteville, NC, fifteen grandchildren & two great-grandchildren; sisters, Hazel Byrd of GA, Cynthia Shaw of Fayetteville, NC, Angela (Tony) Kearney of Fayetteville, NC, and Sandy (Eddie) Ford of Fayetteville, NC; and brothers, Mark (Gayle) McKeller of AZ, James (Sandra) Shaw Jr. of Richmond, VA, Craig (Ernestine) Shaw of Fayetteville, NC, and Curtis Crouch of Fayetteville, NC. He was preceded in death by his father, Edison McKeller, his sister, Patricia McClure, and brother, Clifton Crouch.
James served his country honorably in the United States Army. He worked in construction as a brick mason and at the United States Postal Service as a custodian and retired from both. James was a member of the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Elkhart, IN where he enjoyed the word of God and playing the organ.
There will be no local services. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Funeral service and interment will take place on Thursday, October 31 in Fayetteville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rev. James McAllister may be offered to the , 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 26, 2019