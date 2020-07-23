James L. Schmeltz



Jan. 1, 1934 - July 20, 2020



WAKARUSA, IN - James L. Schmeltz, age 86, of Wakarusa, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, after a short illness. He was born January 1, 1934 in Madison Township to Wilbur and Nellie (Grise) Schmeltz. James was a Madison High School graduate, and attended Purdue University, where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. On August 15, 1954 he married Ruth Hill at Osceola Church of the Brethren. James was a long-time member of the Baugo Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed all sports, especially Purdue and the Chicago Cubs.



Surviving are his wife, Ruth Schmeltz of Wakarusa; daughter, Karen (Brad) Sutter of Barrington, IL; daughters-in-law, Wanda Schmeltz of Madison and Kim Bope of Bremen; grandchildren, Adam (Jenny) Schmeltz, Tyler (Jill) Schmeltz, Jenna Sutter, Ellen (Joe) Beehler, Erica (Kevan) Secrist, Leah (Kyle) Arriola, Elaine (Jordan) Annis, Olivia Schmeltz, and Stuart Schmeltz; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Arthur (Vicki) Schmeltz of Mishawaka and Dan (Lee) Schmeltz of Pagosa Springs, CO; sisters, Doris (Dale) Hesch of Acton, MA and Kay (Marc) Dosman of Goshen. He was preceded in death by sons, Kent and Gary Schmeltz; and a brother, Richard Schmeltz.



Private family services will be held. Rev. David Stackhouse will officiate. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Wakarusa.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Baugo Church of the Brethren or Family Christian Development Center.



Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa.





