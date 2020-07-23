1/1
James L. Schmeltz
1934 - 2020
James L. Schmeltz

Jan. 1, 1934 - July 20, 2020

WAKARUSA, IN - James L. Schmeltz, age 86, of Wakarusa, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, after a short illness. He was born January 1, 1934 in Madison Township to Wilbur and Nellie (Grise) Schmeltz. James was a Madison High School graduate, and attended Purdue University, where he was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. On August 15, 1954 he married Ruth Hill at Osceola Church of the Brethren. James was a long-time member of the Baugo Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed all sports, especially Purdue and the Chicago Cubs.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth Schmeltz of Wakarusa; daughter, Karen (Brad) Sutter of Barrington, IL; daughters-in-law, Wanda Schmeltz of Madison and Kim Bope of Bremen; grandchildren, Adam (Jenny) Schmeltz, Tyler (Jill) Schmeltz, Jenna Sutter, Ellen (Joe) Beehler, Erica (Kevan) Secrist, Leah (Kyle) Arriola, Elaine (Jordan) Annis, Olivia Schmeltz, and Stuart Schmeltz; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Arthur (Vicki) Schmeltz of Mishawaka and Dan (Lee) Schmeltz of Pagosa Springs, CO; sisters, Doris (Dale) Hesch of Acton, MA and Kay (Marc) Dosman of Goshen. He was preceded in death by sons, Kent and Gary Schmeltz; and a brother, Richard Schmeltz.

Private family services will be held. Rev. David Stackhouse will officiate. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Wakarusa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Baugo Church of the Brethren or Family Christian Development Center.

Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home Wakarusa - Wakarusa
501 North Elkhart Street
Wakarusa, IN 46573
574 862 4506
July 23, 2020
Our condolences to the Schmetlz's family. Jim will be missed by all. We will always remember him by the kind gentleman he was and his willingness to help a friend. He was always such a joy to talk to around home. The Stauffer & Reum families.
Mike Stauffer
Friend
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. I have wonderful memories of Jim and the entire Schmeltz family. Sending love and hugs to Ruth and each one of you.
Marcia McBride
Friend
July 23, 2020
Sorry for the loss of Jim Rest In Peace. I have so many great memories of the Schmeltz family. Gerry Bidlack
Gerry Bidlack
Friend
July 22, 2020
Always loved my Uncle Jim. Great man. Great Christian leader. Such a mixture of emotion today as we learned of his passing. Sadness of course. But, the joy he must be having in heaven now ! No more pain. No weakness or struggles
Reunited with his sons ;)
Love and prayers to Ruth and rest of family
Debbi Yakas
Family
July 22, 2020
Jim was one of the most outstanding men that I had the privilege of growing up with. Besides being a Gold Medal livestock judge at the National FFA Meet in Kansas City, Jim showed two Grand Champion Steers In St. Joseph County and played on the Madison Twp. great basketball teams in the early ‘50’s. However, more important than that was his faithfulness to his God and his family! Thank you for a life lived well!
Harold Zeltwanger
Harold Zeltwanger
Friend
July 22, 2020
My condolences to the Schmeltz family - what a great man & family. Jim's influence on both his family and community will be greatly missed but his legacy will live on through his family and those who had the privilege of knowing him! I always appreciated Jim's smile, words of wisdom, optimism, and of course his perspective on the Cubs. Prayers for comfort for the family.
Ron Zeltwanger
Neighbor
