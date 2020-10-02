1/1
James L. Scott Jr.
James L. Scott Jr.

Sept. 15, 1926 - Sept. 27, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - James L. Scott Jr., 94, of Mishawaka, IN. passed away in his residence on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

James was born on September 15, 1926 in South Bend, IN, to James and Elsie (Neiswinger) Scott.

James is survived by his sisters, Alice Anderson of Harrisonburg, VA, Rosemary Allen of Columbus, OH, and Diana Jenkins of Brazil, IN, and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, William Scott and his sister, Joan Scott.

James graduated from Washington High School in 1945, served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was Honorably Discharged on November 26, 1946. James, most often known as “Scotty” was a loving, warm and caring person, a kind friend to all. He enjoyed travel, Notre Dame sports, his pets, and the many organizations in which he was active.

James retired from Allied Signal Corp. after 30 years of service working in the Automotive Division as a supervisor. He was a member of the Osceola Lodge #742 F & AM, where he served as secretary for 14 years, Order of Eastern Star Chapter #598, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of South Bend, Orak Temple of Michigan City, Avalon Grotto of South Bend, Royal Arch Masons Chapter #83, South Bend York Rite Council #82 and Commandry #13, York Rite College #55 of Fort Wayne, Elkhart Yeoman of York, Bendix Square and Compass Club, Bendix Retired Salaried Employees Club, American Legion River Park Post #303, 40 & 8 Local #249, and National Honor Society of the Order of the Order of the Arrow of Boy Scouts of America; he received the Silver Beaver Award of Boy Scouts of America.

Services for James will be on Saturday, October 3, at 2:00 p.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel, 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka with visitation starting at 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Congregational Church or to the Mishawaka Masonic Lodge #130, P.O. Box #81, Mishawaka, IN 46546.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
3910 N. Main
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
