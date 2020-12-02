James L. Weiss
Jan. 14, 1960 - Nov. 28, 2020
BREMEN, IN - James LeRoy Weiss, 60, of Bremen, passed away at 9:50 am, Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Signature Health Care of Bremen. Jim was born January 14, 1960 in Bremen, the son of Wayne & Elizabeth (Wenker) Weiss. Jim is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Weiss; two siblings, Timothy (Suzanne) Weiss & Kimberly (Robert) Hall; & four children. He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne. Private family graveside services will be in in Bremen Cemetery. Pastor Nathan Bate will officiate. Online condolences can be made at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
