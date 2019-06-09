James L. Zigler



SOUTH BEND, IN - James L. Zigler, age 92, passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Holy Cross Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness. Jim was born in South Bend, Indiana on August 6, 1926, son of the late Charles and Iva Zigler. Jim is survived by his brother Tom and wife Virginia of Mishawaka, and sister Katherine of Granger. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his brothers: Charles, Robert, Henry, and Bill; and sisters, Florence and Lillian. Jim retired from Super Auto Salvage in 1998. Jim was an avid Cubs fan. He had many friends and had nicknames for all of them. He was blessed to have as friends, Orton Mills, Curtis Freese, and Jim Hite to assist him in his later years. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the South Bend First Church of the Nazarene at 7:00 p.m. You may visit with the family from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Rev. Louis Staubs will be officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To share a remembrance of Jim or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.