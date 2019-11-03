|
James Lee Campbell
Feb. 17, 1932 - Oct. 28, 2019
NORTH LIBERTY, IN - James Lee Campbell, 87 years old, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Cardinal Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, South Bend. Mr. Campbell was born on February 17, 1932 in Ritchie County, WV to the late William Elmer and Mary (Stewart) Campbell. He was a former resident of North Liberty for many years. On June 19, 1959, James married the former Jene Eldridge.
Along with Jene, his loving wife of 60 years, survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, James “Kevin” and Karole Campbell of North Liberty. Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by his two brothers, Ray and Bob Campbell.
Mr. Campbell was a tower controller and Chief of the Tower at the Indianapolis Airport. He proudly served his country with the United States Navy. Mr. Campbell played professional football for the Redskins. Mr. Campbell was an avid Nascar fan and very seldom missed watching a race. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and the outdoors. Mr. Campbell was a man's man and most of all, he loved his family.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home, 202 N. Main Street, North Liberty, IN. Pastor Wayne Joyner will officiate. Military graveside services and burial will follow at Westlawn Cemetery, North Liberty. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of James L. Campbell may be donated to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 547, North Liberty, IN 46554. Online condolences may be offered to the Campbell family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019