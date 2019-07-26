|
|
James Lee Higgs
Jan. 18, 1929 - July 19, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - James Lee Higgs, 90, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born on January 18, 1929 in Greenfield, Tennessee, to the late Lee and Virgie Brassfield Higgs.
James served his country proudly in the Korean War and World War II before being Honorably Discharged. James was an active member of the Martin Luther King Center men's group until his health did not allow him. James was a well-respected and loved man. He was known for his classy style, and when entering a room, he lit it up with his loving personality. James did not meet a stranger. He will be missed terribly, but we all are at peace knowing he is no longer in pain.
Loved ones who survive to mourn his passing include one granddaughter, Orneshia “Pooh” (Cortney) Diggins of South Bend; three great-grandchildren, Jalen White, Carlos Diggins, and Imani Diggins, all of South Bend; two great-great-grandchildren, Jataiya White and Jayce White, both of South Bend; very special nephews, Wilton “Tink” (Ella) Boyd and Jewell (Sandra) Boyd, both of Evansville, IN; and Darryl Rice of Detroit, MI.
He was preceded in death by his one and only child, Gwendolyn; sisters, Grace, Carrie, and Charlene; brother, Roy D. Higgs; his very special niece, Juanita Rice; nephews, Paul, Phillip, and Franklin Boyd; along with other nieces and nephews, and the love of his life, Jeanette Anderson, whom he missed dearly.
Funeral Services for Mr. James Higgs will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Palmer Funeral Home - Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN. Friends may call on the family for visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 26, 2019