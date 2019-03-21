James Lemanski



March 8, 1951 - March 19, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - James Lemanski, 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Wintersong Village, Knox, Indiana.



Jim was born March 8, 1951 to the late Casimir & Alice (Romeau) Lemanski. Jim was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary & Frank Lemanski; aunt, Marianne Lemanski; cousin, Bob Antisdel; and many dear aunts and uncles. Left to cherish Jim's memory are his cousins, Roberta (Eugene) Zarembka, Judith (Jim) Rubleske, Ronald Osowski, Dorothy (Arthur) Wheeler, Larry (Kate) Lemanski, Mike (Ruth) Antisdel, Cheryl (Jim) Trent, and Pam Antisdel,



Jim worked for Indiana Carton Company for ten years. He was a parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church and a member of the St. Joseph Men's Club. Jim was a Notre Dame fan and huge Cubs fan. He loved listening to music and watching old sitcoms. Most of all he loved going out to eat, talking on the phone, and sharing time with family, especially on the holidays.



The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living and Wintersong Village for their kindness and care provided to Jim.



Visitation will be 10:00am to 11:30am Saturday, March 23, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with Funeral Service to begin at 11:30am in the funeral home Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 2505 Grace St., South Bend, IN 46619.



Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019