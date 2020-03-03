Home

Aug. 31, 1950 - Feb. 29, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - James “Jim” Luczyk, 69, of South Bend passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Jim was born on August 31, 1950 in South Bend to Andrew Jack and Marie Ann Luczyk. He married Janine Reaves on September 14, 1991 at Holy Family Catholic Church in South Bend.

Jim served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era, where he received the National Defense Service Medal. He formerly worked at the Auto Clinic in Mishawaka as and auto technician. Jim and Janine were together for 35 years; they enjoyed traveling and listing to bands.

Jim is survived by his loving wife Janine and his daughter, Lynne (Tom) Taylor of North Liberty, IN; grandchildren, Jenna Luczyk, Bryanna (Cody) Johnson, Kyle Lockhart, Harley Taylor, and Logan Taylor; his great-grandchildren, Chase Luczyk, Baylee Bloomer, and Athena Johnson; his sister, Sharon (Marlin) Luczyk Ridenour of Texas City, Texas; his niece, Marie Ridenour and his nephew, Andrew Ridenour.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 South Mayflower Road, South Bend, IN 46619. Friends may visit with family two hours before Mass at the church. Rev. Glenn Kohrman will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend. Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home in Elkhart is assisting the Luczyk Family.

Online condolences may be made at the funeral home website.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020
