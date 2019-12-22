|
|
James M. Chambers, Jr.
Sept. 2, 1933 - Dec. 18, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - James “Jim” M. Chambers, Jr., 86, beloved husband and father passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
Mr. Chambers was born September 2, 1933 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee to the late James M. Chambers and Emma Mabel (Stephens) Chambers. The family lived in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, Horse Cave and Glasgow, Kentucky and Dickson, Tennessee.
Jim graduated from Western Kentucky State College in Bowling Green, Kentucky receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1955 and a Master of Arts Degree in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1963 and was Honorably Discharged on September 17, 1963 with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He served 18 months in Oahu, Hawaii (1957-1958). Jim later continued his education at IUSB by receiving a degree in Learning Disabilities.
Jim married Joyce Eileen McCay of Mishawaka, Indiana on August 9, 1968 at First Baptist Church in Mishawaka, Indiana. They both were educators, meeting at John F. Nuner Elementary School -- he as the Guidance Counselor and she as a Student Teacher.
He was the proud father of their children, Brian James (Laura) Chambers of Granger, IN and Alicia Joyce (Peter Andrew) Moore of Chicago, IL; and grand-stepchildren, Allison Lannoo and Tyler Szynski. He has a nephew, Mark Chambers Morris (Tara) of Knoxville, TN and great-nephew, Jackson Chambers Morris. Also surviving are half-sisters-in law, Marilyn Viers of Elkhart, IN, Barbara Davis of Punta Gorda, FL, and Pamela Ferguson of Herald, CA; half-brother-in-law, Darold Fortune of Russelville, KY, and numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, James and Mildred McCay; a sister, Minnie Ruth (Chambers) Morris of Knoxville, TN, numerous uncles and aunts. Also preceding him was his brother-in-law, Roger Paul McCay, half-sister-in-law, Rebecca Fortune of Russellville, KY, half-brothers-in law, Robert Cox and James Cox of Elkhart, IN; half-sisters-in-law, Anita Louise (Ferguson) Sargent and Patricia Ann (Ferguson) Hicks; and half-brother-in-law, Jerry Lee Ferguson.
He was an educator for 47 years serving as a Guidance Counselor and Assistant Principal in Bradenburg, Kentucky and the South Bend Community School Corporation (John F. Nuner Elementary School, Andrew Jackson Middle/High School, Madison Alternative School, Muessel Elementary School, and John Adams High School). Jim retired in 2004 at the age of 70 and wanted to continue, but thought it was time.
Growing up in Horse Cave, KY, Jim enjoyed his newspaper route and after retiring from Adams High School he enjoyed Fox News, fishing on the St. Joseph River, gardening/mowing his yard at their South Bend home, and he and Joyce enjoyed returning to Cave City, Kentucky for many years for the Caverna High School Reunions. Jim was in the first graduating Class of 1951 at Caverna High School!
Jim and Joyce enjoyed traveling in their 51 years of marriage to the Bahamas, Canada, and to many of our states, particularly to Hawaii (Oahu and Maui). Since 2006 they looked forward to their “snow bird” adventures in February to Siesta Key, Florida (Sarasota). They and their children looked forward to their trips to the family farm in Dickson, Tennessee.
Mr. Chambers was a member of Western Kentucky University Alumni Association in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the Saint Joseph County Retired Educators Association, Indiana Retired Teachers Association, Kentucky Teachers Retirement System, Louisville Scottish Rite of Louisville, KY (33rd Degree), and he recently received his 65-year pin of Bear Wallow Lodge #231 of Cave City, KY. Jim was also a member of the Izaak Walton League of America and the St. Joseph County Izaak Walton League, The History Museum of South Bend, Studebaker National Museum of South Bend, the Lincoln Highway Association, and the Indiana Lincoln Highway Association.
Visitation will be held at Bubb's Funeral Chapel at 3910 N. Main Street, Mishawaka, IN 46545 on Thursday, December 26 from 3-7 p.m. with Funeral Service on Friday, December 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Bubb's Funeral Chapel with Rev. Diana Thompson of First Baptist Church South Bend officiating and the Masons providing a Service. Burial will follow the Service at Riverview Cemetery at 2300 Portage Avenue in South Bend with the U.S. Army Honor Guard giving full honors.
Arrangements are entrusted with Bubb's Funeral Chapel. Please share your memories and or condolences of Jim at Bubbfuneralchapel.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019