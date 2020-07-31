James M. Nothstine
Feb. 6, 1954 - July 29, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - James M. Nothstine, 66, of Mishawaka, met Jesus face to face on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Jim was born February 6, 1954, the son of (the late) Kenneth V. & Pauline M. (Smith) Nothstine. He played football at Mishawaka High School and graduated with the Class of ‘73, later attending Indiana Vocational Technical College. On November 1, 1974 Jim married Deborah L. ‘Debby' (Smith) Nothstine in Liberty Dr. Missionary Church in Mishawaka. Jim retired from Utilimaster as a group leader in metal fabricating. He was a member of Oak Creek Community Church and was known as a very generous person, very giving, and always willing to help others. Jim enjoyed “DIY” projects; he could fix & repair almost anything and had remodeled several homes. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and also his brother, Ken Nothstine; grandson, A.J. Nothstine; and his brothers & sisters-in-law, Dr. William E. & Shirley Smith, J.B. & Louise Smith, Alice & Philip Marrs, Philip & Linda Smith, and Kenneth D. & Brenda Smith. Jim is survived by Debby Nothstine, his wife of 45 years; son, Alex D. Nothstine of Knoxville, TN; granddaughter, Nicholle Nothstine of Mishawaka; brother, Rev. Thomas D. (Lauralee) Nothstine of Mishawaka; sisters, Sharon Duerksen & Darlene Salyer, both of Mishawaka, and Naomi Wilsberg of Ft. Worth, TX, and several nieces & nephews. Jim's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Robin Zon & staff at Michiana Oncology & Hematology, for the kindness & care shown to Jim and his family. Funeral Services 6:00pm TODAY, Friday, July 31, 2020 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. Visitation is also TODAY, Friday from 4-6pm in the funeral home. Jim's family has invited everyone to “dress casually”. The family's preferred memorials are Oak Creek Community Church, 833 Lincolnway E., Mishawaka, IN 46544; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; and The Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To share a remembrance of Jim or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com
