James M Pletcher
July 17, 1956 - Dec. 5, 2019
NILES, MI - James “Jimmy” Martin Pletcher, age 63, of Niles died peacefully Thursday, December 5, 2019.
He was born July 17, 1956 in Lanse, Michigan to Clarence II and Helen Pletcher.
Jimmy was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was very outgoing and generous to others. He was good with children even though he never had any of his own.
Jimmy will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his significant other of many years, Charito Hankins of Niles; his close friend who was like a son, Steven (Theresa) Graul of Niles; one nephew, Jon Watkins of St. Cloud, Florida; two cousins, Sara Pletcher and Pam VanLue, both of Niles; two sisters, Cindy Maki and Cheryl Davis, both of Lanse, Michigan; and a host of cousins.
Along with his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by five brothers, Leland Pletcher, Clarence “Cliff” Pletcher III, Jon Pletcher, Doug Pletcher, and Oliver Pletcher; and one cousin, Jim “Jimbo” Pletcher.
Family and friends will gather to share memories and stories at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019