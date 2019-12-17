Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
Resources
More Obituaries for James Pletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Pletcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Pletcher Obituary
James M Pletcher

July 17, 1956 - Dec. 5, 2019

NILES, MI - James “Jimmy” Martin Pletcher, age 63, of Niles died peacefully Thursday, December 5, 2019.

He was born July 17, 1956 in Lanse, Michigan to Clarence II and Helen Pletcher.

Jimmy was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was very outgoing and generous to others. He was good with children even though he never had any of his own.

Jimmy will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his significant other of many years, Charito Hankins of Niles; his close friend who was like a son, Steven (Theresa) Graul of Niles; one nephew, Jon Watkins of St. Cloud, Florida; two cousins, Sara Pletcher and Pam VanLue, both of Niles; two sisters, Cindy Maki and Cheryl Davis, both of Lanse, Michigan; and a host of cousins.

Along with his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by five brothers, Leland Pletcher, Clarence “Cliff” Pletcher III, Jon Pletcher, Doug Pletcher, and Oliver Pletcher; and one cousin, Jim “Jimbo” Pletcher.

Family and friends will gather to share memories and stories at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -