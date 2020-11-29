1/
James "Jim" Mangus
1952 - 2020
James “Jim” Mangus

Sept. 12, 1952 - Nov. 23, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - James “Jim” Mangus, 68, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Memorial Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side. Jim was born into this world on September 12, 1952 in Laporte, Indiana being the only child of the late Anna V. (Small) and Junior E. Mangus. He graduated locally from Jackson High School and remained a lifelong resident of the area. For the majority of his career he was employed as a plant superintendent by Alro Steel until 2001 and later retired after years of loyal service with Northern Indiana Paint Supply in 2016.

He married Kathy (Cripe), the love of his life, in 1985, who survives him. Their 35th wedding anniversary was celebrated on April 6. Jim is also survived by daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Dubree or as he called her, “Pumpkin Head” or “Punky”.

He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, sense of humor, and being a prankster. Jim's greatest joy was spending time with his family and his three cocker spaniels. They enjoyed going antiquing and attending classic cruise-in car shows. Jim was an avid Notre Dame and Bears fan and enjoyed being outdoors.

No services will be held at this time. The family will be planning a celebration of life at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
