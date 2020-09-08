James Mason
Jan. 21, 1933 - Sept. 4, 2020
WAKARUSA, IN - James W. Mason, 87, of Wakarusa, died 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at his home. He was born Jan. 21, 1933 in Osceola, to Kenneth G. & Ruth G. (Moser) Mason. On Dec. 29, 1954, he married Nancy (Penrod) Mason.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy of Wakarusa; six children, Julia (Jim) Miller of Wyatt, Crystal Marvel of Bremen, James Philip (Sheri) Mason of Jimtown, Jo Ellen (Drex) Gall of Bremen, John Mason of Wakarusa, and Jane (Ron) Haas of Wakarusa; six grandchildren, Christina (Jeff) Paul, Chuck (Rebecca) Kinnison, Michael (Melissa) Mason, Heather Marvel, Austin Gall, and Jessica Gall, eight great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; siblings, Mary Reed of South Bend, Roger (Stella) Mason of Elkhart, Warren Mason of Elkhart, Richard Mason of Osceola, Nancy Barrier of Savannah, Tennessee, and Nina Tom of Osceola.
Preceding him in death are his parents; brothers, Charles Mason & Gordon Mason; sisters, Betty Clipp, Ruth Carol LaBello, & Norma Rapp; and a brother-in-law, Larry Penrod.
Jim was a lifetime farmer in Madison and Penn Townships right up to the end. Along with farming, Jim spent his days working in the RV industry for years, most recently at Travel Supreme. He was a member of the Madison Chapel Church. He loved his family, the Lord, farming, and collecting antique tractors. Jim won many awards with his tractors and was a member of the Michiana Toy Collector Club. He enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada.
Private graveside services will be in Bremen Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com
