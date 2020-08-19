James McPhail
Nov. 15, 1928 - Aug. 7, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - James Edward McPhail, 91, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 at 11:30pm. He was born November 5, 1928 in Royalton, IL to Otto L. and Gertrude (Hawkins) McPhail along with two brothers, C. Robert (McPhail) and John (Mary Ann) McPhail, and a sister, Helen Hopper. James is survived by his wife Carol to whom he was married for 70 years; sons, James Steven (Margo) McPhail and J. Michael (Connie) McPhail, five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson. Jim had three sons; sadly, one passed in infancy.
On July 7, 1950, James married Carol (Greer) and after taking a job at Ball Band, later known as Uniroyal, they moved to Mishawaka. After working at Uniroyal for 41 years, Jim retired. He and Carol then took up seeing the country on a Gold Wing motorcycle and rode in about 42 states, Canada, and made a trip to Australia, forming many lasting friendships. Jim was also instrumental in the starting of the Elkhart Chapter of Gold Wing Road Riders and served as Chapter Director for four years. At about 75 years, he gave that up and settled down a little. He stayed active until he became ill several years ago.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and face masks required.
Visitation was held yesterday, August 18, 2020 at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 West 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN 46544. There will be a private burial today, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 for the family.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Caring Junction for the wonderful care they gave Jim for the two and a half years he was there. We are very grateful.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka, IN or Coalbush United Methodist Church.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com
.