James Michael
Donovan
Nov. 12, 1949 - Feb. 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - James, 70, passed away Friday surrounded by his loving family. He was born in South Bend to the late Dorothy (Eisbrenner) & Joseph Donovan. He is survived by his children, Heather (Kyle Vonderheide) Donovan & Joseph Donovan; grandson, Jack Vonderheide; siblings, Beth (David) Bergeron, Patrick (Michelle) Donovan, & Melanie Cauffman, & many step-siblings. Visitation is 5-7pm, with a service at 7pm on Mon., Feb. 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. Full obit can be found at sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020