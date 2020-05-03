James Michael
Griffin, Sr.
Sept. 24, 1948 - April 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - James Michael Griffin, Sr. was born to Rev. Hampton David Griffin and Mamie (Bryant) Griffin on September 24, 1948. Following an extended illness, James departed this earthly life and entered into eternal rest on April 29, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. James gave his life to Christ at an early age and was an active choir member prior to his illness at Greater Saint John Missionary Baptist Church. He was a faithful member there for 71 years.
James matriculated through SBCSC, initially attending Linden Elementary School. He was a very proud graduate of South Bend Central High School and spoke very fondly of his years there as well as the life-long friends that he accumulated during and after that time.
James often spoke about his love of dancing. He was a regular on “Hoosier Favorites”, a local television show that showcased area talent. According to him, he was one of the best dancers in South Bend and could out dance anybody! James was very active in the community and loved working with youth. He worked with students at South Bend Parks and Recreation, was a resource officer at Central Middle School, and Adams High School, respectfully. James was a retired St. Joseph County Officer and worked with the Crash, Fire and Rescue team at South Bend Regional Airport. James never met a stranger and had a million and one stories and lots of advice whenever you would speak with him. His sage wisdom will definitely be missed.
James met the love of his life, Amanda (Gunn) Griffin, in 1967. James and Amanda entered into holy matrimony on September 21, 1974. To this union, three children were born. James Michael Griffin, Jr., David Griffin, and LaTonya Michelle Griffin.
James leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Amanda of South Bend, IN; son, Michael (Minda) of Goshen, IN; daughter, Michelle of South Bend, IN; and grandson, Jaelon of Memphis, TN. James is also survived by his brothers, Walter Turner, Sr. of South Bend, IN, Charles (Stacey) of South Bend, IN, and brother-in-law, James (Toussiant) Gunn of Indianapolis, IN; nephews, Walter Turner, Jr. of South Bend, IN, Peyton Gunn of Indianapolis, IN, Peris Gunn of Indianapolis, IN, and Preston Gunn of Indianapolis, IN; nieces, Tasha Griffin of South Bend, IN, Jayne Griffin, and Elaine Griffin, and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and life-long friends.
James also leaves to cherish his memory special cousins, Jesse V. Griffin (Louise), Geraldine Griffin, Marilynn Griffin, Melvin Bridges (LaToya), Isaac Hunt (Yolanda), Robert Boone, Jr., Edna Boone, and Ethel Lewis (Harry).
Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 3, 2020.