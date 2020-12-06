1/2
James Miller
1932 - 2020
James Miller

Oct. 7, 1932 - Dec. 3, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

James A. Miller, 88 years old, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Mishawaka, IN. He was born October 7, 1932 in Mishawaka, IN to the late Lloyd Irvin and Blanche (Myers) Miller. On June 15, 1957, James was united in marriage to the love of his life, Carol Meyerhoefer.

James was a lifelong resident of Michiana and worked as a Branch Manager for Valley American Bank. He also proudly served his country in the United States Armed Forces during the Korean War.

Along with his loving wife Carol, James is survived by his daughter, Linda (Tony) Vaske of Schertz, TX; sons, David (Melissa) Miller of Mishawaka and Joseph (Doreen) Miller of Cocoa, FL; grandchildren, Adam (Christina) Miller, Nicholas Miller, and Cheyenne Miller; and great-grandchildren, Evalyn and Skyler. James is also survived by his sister, Judith McGuire of Goshen. James is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Blanche, daughter, Kathryn Wenke, and brother, Wesley Miller.

Per the family there will be no public services at this time. Family will have private services at Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel.

Contributions in memory of James A. Miller may be offered to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; and Shriners International, 3848 Frontage Rd., Michigan City, IN 46360. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
3910 N. Main Street
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
