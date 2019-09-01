|
James “Jim” Otto Ganser
July 14, 1943 - Aug. 30, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - James “Jim” Otto Ganser, 76, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.
James was born on July 14, 1943 in Mishawaka to Harold Henry and Lucy Jane (Mulholland) Ganser. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Michael (O'Reilly), Richard, Patrick, Betty (Toothman), and Virginia (Signorino). Surviving siblings are Mary Kay (Grossman) and Barbara (Majors) as well as brothers-in-law, Gary Signorino and Stanley Grossman.
On May 29, 1965 he married Carmen Candoli. Surviving are his wife, Carmen; daughter, Natalie (Mark) Holder of Chicago; son, Matthew (Heather) Ganser of Glen Ellyn, IL; and five grandchildren, Ashley, Taylor and Brent Holder, Lucy and Grayson Ganser. He is also mourned by many loving nieces and nephews,
James was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a proud Fire Fighter for 35 years and retired in 2005 as Chief of the Fire Prevention/Inspection Bureau. James was the 1989 Mishawaka Business Association “Man of the Year”. He created the Survive Alive program as well as the “Lil Red” Fire Truck Program,
Visitation only is Tuesday, September 3 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name are requested to go to the , 1701 North Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA 22311 or .
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019