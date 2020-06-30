James P. Coleman III
July 7, 1946 - June 25, 2020
GRANGER, IN - James P. Coleman III, 73, of Granger passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at North Woods Village at Edison Lakes in Mishawaka. He was born July 7, 1946 in South Bend to the late James P. and Adeline (Somers) Coleman, Jr. On August 30, 1969 in South Bend, Jim married the love of his life, Christine (Ciesielski) Coleman, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Jessica (Michael) Substanley of Wakarusa, IN; son, Jamey (Andrea) Coleman of Pacifica, CA; grandchildren, McKenzie (Austin Munn) Substanley, Isabelle Substanley, and Coleman Substanley; great-grandchild, Asher Munn; sisters, Nancy (John) Augustine of Elkhart, IN and Paulette Collins of Elkhart, IN; brother, Frank (Deanna) Coleman of Ft. Myers, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was a 1964 graduate of Washington High School. He attended Ball State University and IUSB where he received his Bachelor degree. He earned an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and attended National Graduate Trust School at Northwestern University.
Jim has been involved in banking in Indiana since 1967 when he first joined First Source Bank. Throughout his career he has been involved with personal trust and wealth management. In addition to First Source this included Irwin Union, Star, Mutual and Indiana Trust from which he retired. He was also active in numerous community organizations at the board level including the Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society, United Way, and Family & Children's Center. He served six years as a member of the U.S. Marine Reserves.
Jim's passion was making music and writing songs. He loved playing his guitar for family and friends. You never knew when he might pull a harmonica out of his pocket, play a kazoo, or entertain on the Polka Cello. Some of his hobbies included golf, running, volleyball, and working on his yard. He loved the outdoors, New York Yankees, and Notre Dame.
Jim, or “Jimbo” as he preferred, always put his family first. He was a devoted husband and a loving and supportive father. He thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren, often playing guitar for McK and Izzi so they could sing along and make up dance routines. Sharing his love for sports with Coleman, they could often be found playing football, soccer, or shooting hoops in the driveway. Great grandson Asher even got to see Jimbo's fun side when he would talk in his Donald Duck voice.
Jim made many friends during his lifetime. He loved sharing laughs and good times with all.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff at North Woods Village where Jim resided for over three years. The special care and love they gave him, supported Jim on this long journey. His nurses and caregivers from Elara Hospice were also a great help. We will always be grateful.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, from 4-7 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46635 with recitation of the Rosary at 4 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 2, at 10:30 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN 46530. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to Mass at the church. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in South Bend. Due to the current health and safety standards, the family requests anyone attending visitation wear a mask. Anyone attending Mass will be required to wear a mask or facial covering. Mass will be live-streamed via the St. Pius X website at www.StPius.net, or on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StPiusGranger.
Contributions in memory of Jim may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617, or the Family and Children's Center, 1411 Lincoln Way West, Mishawaka, IN 46544.
Online condolences can be sent to the Coleman family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
July 7, 1946 - June 25, 2020
GRANGER, IN - James P. Coleman III, 73, of Granger passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at North Woods Village at Edison Lakes in Mishawaka. He was born July 7, 1946 in South Bend to the late James P. and Adeline (Somers) Coleman, Jr. On August 30, 1969 in South Bend, Jim married the love of his life, Christine (Ciesielski) Coleman, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughter, Jessica (Michael) Substanley of Wakarusa, IN; son, Jamey (Andrea) Coleman of Pacifica, CA; grandchildren, McKenzie (Austin Munn) Substanley, Isabelle Substanley, and Coleman Substanley; great-grandchild, Asher Munn; sisters, Nancy (John) Augustine of Elkhart, IN and Paulette Collins of Elkhart, IN; brother, Frank (Deanna) Coleman of Ft. Myers, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was a 1964 graduate of Washington High School. He attended Ball State University and IUSB where he received his Bachelor degree. He earned an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and attended National Graduate Trust School at Northwestern University.
Jim has been involved in banking in Indiana since 1967 when he first joined First Source Bank. Throughout his career he has been involved with personal trust and wealth management. In addition to First Source this included Irwin Union, Star, Mutual and Indiana Trust from which he retired. He was also active in numerous community organizations at the board level including the Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society, United Way, and Family & Children's Center. He served six years as a member of the U.S. Marine Reserves.
Jim's passion was making music and writing songs. He loved playing his guitar for family and friends. You never knew when he might pull a harmonica out of his pocket, play a kazoo, or entertain on the Polka Cello. Some of his hobbies included golf, running, volleyball, and working on his yard. He loved the outdoors, New York Yankees, and Notre Dame.
Jim, or “Jimbo” as he preferred, always put his family first. He was a devoted husband and a loving and supportive father. He thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren, often playing guitar for McK and Izzi so they could sing along and make up dance routines. Sharing his love for sports with Coleman, they could often be found playing football, soccer, or shooting hoops in the driveway. Great grandson Asher even got to see Jimbo's fun side when he would talk in his Donald Duck voice.
Jim made many friends during his lifetime. He loved sharing laughs and good times with all.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff at North Woods Village where Jim resided for over three years. The special care and love they gave him, supported Jim on this long journey. His nurses and caregivers from Elara Hospice were also a great help. We will always be grateful.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, from 4-7 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46635 with recitation of the Rosary at 4 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 2, at 10:30 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Rd., Granger, IN 46530. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to Mass at the church. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in South Bend. Due to the current health and safety standards, the family requests anyone attending visitation wear a mask. Anyone attending Mass will be required to wear a mask or facial covering. Mass will be live-streamed via the St. Pius X website at www.StPius.net, or on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StPiusGranger.
Contributions in memory of Jim may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Ave., South Bend, IN 46617, or the Family and Children's Center, 1411 Lincoln Way West, Mishawaka, IN 46544.
Online condolences can be sent to the Coleman family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.