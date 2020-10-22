James P. Larracuenta
March 8, 1969 - Oct. 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - James P. Larracuenta, 51, died in Center for Hospice on October 21, 2020. James was born on March 8, 1969, in South Bend, IN to Robert and Marjorie (Murphy) Larracuenta. He is preceded in death by his father. James is survived by his mother, Marjorie of Millersburg, MI; sisters, Janet (Howard) Busfield of South Bend, IN and Lynne (Vince) Panfil of Bremen, IN; and brother, Steve (Carolyn) Larracuenta of Plainfield, IN. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jim worked most of his life as a professional bartender and most notably he was an international corporate trainer for TGI Fridays.
Visitation will be held 9:00 am-11:00 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 225 Haney Ave., South Bend, IN 46613. Services will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Jeff Zell officiating.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
Contributions can be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
