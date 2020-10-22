1/1
James P. Larracuenta
1969 - 2020
James P. Larracuenta

March 8, 1969 - Oct. 21, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - James P. Larracuenta, 51, died in Center for Hospice on October 21, 2020. James was born on March 8, 1969, in South Bend, IN to Robert and Marjorie (Murphy) Larracuenta. He is preceded in death by his father. James is survived by his mother, Marjorie of Millersburg, MI; sisters, Janet (Howard) Busfield of South Bend, IN and Lynne (Vince) Panfil of Bremen, IN; and brother, Steve (Carolyn) Larracuenta of Plainfield, IN. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jim worked most of his life as a professional bartender and most notably he was an international corporate trainer for TGI Fridays.

Visitation will be held 9:00 am-11:00 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 225 Haney Ave., South Bend, IN 46613. Services will follow at 11:00 am with Pastor Jeff Zell officiating.

Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.

Contributions can be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

To leave online condolences please visit www.hahnfuneralhome.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Memories & Condolences

