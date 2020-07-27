James “Pat” Patrick Ballard
March 6, 1956 - July 25, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - James “Pat” Patrick Ballard, 64, of Mishawaka, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020. Pat was born on March 6, 1956 to the late Everett and Evelyn (Waits) Ballard in South Bend, IN.
Pat is survived by his wife, Darlene Ballard; stepchildren, Matt (Heidi) Pollard, Kelly (Tamarr) McKay, Melissa (Mark) Barrett, and Daniel Ballard; grandchildren, Connor Pollard, Carson Pollard, and TJ McKay, Josh (Amy) Barrett, Jake Barrett, Jordan (Victoria) Barrett, and Julian Barrett; great-granddaughter, Luna Barrett; stepmother, Betty Ballard; brother, Christopher Ballard; and stepsister, Carolyn (Ken) Nemes. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Terry and William “Bill” Ballard, and stepbrother, David Moubray.
Pat retired from Local 150 after 40 years of service as a crane operator. He enjoyed building things and doing projects around the house. Pat loved to spend time with his family and pets, especially Daisy. Pat was a history buff and liked to take pictures. He enjoyed camping and traveling, Fort Myers Beach and Colorado being some of his favorite destinations.
Friends may visit with the family Tuesday, July 28, from 6-8 PM at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka. The Funeral service for Pat will be held on Wednesday, July 29, at 10 AM at Hahn Funeral Home.
Due to the health and safety standards for COVID-19 face masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.
Donations in Pat's memory may be made to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545.
