James Patrick Greene



April 10, 1957 - Oct. 29, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - James Patrick Greene, devoted husband, loving father, joyful grandfather, dear son and brother, and friend to many, passed into eternal life on Thursday, October 29, 2020, after a valiant fight with cancer.



A proud native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jim was born April 10, 1957 to Peter and Patricia (Cool) Greene. He graduated from Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School and Central Michigan University. On August 22, 1981, he married the love of his life, Blanche Marie Plamondon of Traverse City, Michigan, and together they raised three children. His career included decades in the wine industry as well as a cherished time working to support the Congregation of Holy Cross. Faith and family were the bedrock of his life, and he leaves behind a towering legacy of love and service. He fervently supported his children's Catholic schools and founded the Society of Notre Dame de Bon Secours, a benevolent society to serve those in need in metro Detroit.



Jim treasured his family, his Irish heritage, and his Catholic faith. He loved storytelling, the Detroit Tigers, sharing good food and wine, and sunsets over Lake Michigan. Jim's loved ones will remember his passion for helping others; his unfailing generosity, robust laughter, and wise counsel; and his devotion to the Blessed Mother. A lifelong Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan, his crowning achievement was that all three of his children received degrees from Our Lady's University.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Patricia Greene, and his father- and mother-in-law, Earl and Blanche Plamondon. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, best friend, and dedicated caregiver, Blanche Greene; his three children, Sarah (Chris) Perkins, Allison Greene (fiancé Aaron Steiner), and Matthew Greene; three grandchildren, John, Mary, and Joseph Perkins, all of South Bend, Indiana; his brothers, Joe (Holly) Greene of Rockford, Michigan and John (Pam) Greene of Wyoming, Michigan, a loving extended family, and countless friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 in St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend. A visitation will be held at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive in South Bend, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, with a Rosary service at 7:00 pm. A visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday in the church. In lieu of flowers, Jim's family would be honored by memorial contributions to the Congregation of Holy Cross U.S. Province of Priests and Brothers; or to the Society of Notre Dame de Bon Secours, 200 S. Wing Street #5234, Northville, Michigan 48167.





