James Perry Baugh
July 6, 1937 - Nov. 14, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - James P. Baugh, 83, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend.
James was born in South Bend on July 6, 1937 to the late James Edgar and Lavina Francis (Reynolds) Baugh.
On August 21, 1964, James married Judith Anne (Masek) at the Salem United Church of Christ, in Wanatah, IN. She survives. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Elaine (1932). He is survived by a son, James Benjamin (Margaret) Baugh and two grandsons, Jared Mitchell and Spencer Nicholas Baugh all of Jasper, IN.
James was a graduate of South Bend Central High School class of 1955 and served on the reunion committee many years. James was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the 1960's. His memberships include DAV 39/19 Life Member, American Legion 365, and Army Navy Union 146.
James retired from Bendix Honeywell Automotive Proving Ground (1995) after 29 years of service as a test driver technician, and a maintenance supervisor during that time of employment.
James and Judith operated a collectible booth, “2Js” in various malls for many years and enjoyed spending much time at auctions and sales for goods.
Jim enjoyed running vintage midget race cars for 14 years, and collecting old race memorabilia. During most of his lifetime he was always associated in some way with auto racing, either as a car mechanic or selling race tires from 1946 to present.
Along the way he belonged to many racing organizations. Present and past memberships included Winchester Speedway Oldtimers Club Life membership and Board of Directors member, Northern Racing Association (NSCRA), Hoosier Hot Rods, Mississippi Valley Vintage Racecar Association, Midwest Old Timers Davenport, Iowa, USAC, AARA, VARC, MOVRCC, Michiana Vintage Racers, and Midwest Old Timers of Indiana. He served as a voting member on South Bend Motor Speedway Racer Hall of Fame. Through the many years he met many racing drivers, car owners, track owners, and workers.
Visitation will be 10:00am-12:00pm, with a service starting at 12:00pm, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, Mayflower Rd. A Private Burial will be Friday in Wanatah, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614. Condolences can be made at www.sjfh.net
