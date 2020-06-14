James Peterson



Nov. 16, 1942 - June 10, 2020



FLOWER MOUND, TX - James Peterson, 77, of Flower Mound, TX, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born on November 16, 1942 in Kenosha, WI, to the late Bennie and Ardis (Toft) Peterson.



He is survived by Beverly Peterson (ex-wife/partner), daughter Kirsten Schreiner (Andy), and son Michael Peterson of South Bend, IN; two grandchildren, Diante Rouhselang and Camryn Schreiner; a sister, Janice Lawell (Gary) in Neenah, WI, and many family members. He served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1960's. He was a member of AA for over 50 years in Washington, DC, San Diego, CA, and Texas and had many friends whom he called family. In 2010 Jim retired from the insurance business.



Jim loved his family and friends and per his request, there will be no service. Cremation will take place and burial will be in the Veterans Section of Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, Indiana at a future date.





