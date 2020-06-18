James Peterson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Peterson

Nov. 16, 1942 - June 10, 2020

FLOWER MOUND, TX - James Peterson, 77, of Flower Mound, TX, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born on November 16, 1942 in Kenosha, WI, to the late Bennie and Ardis (Toft) Peterson.

He is survived by Beverly Peterson (ex-wife/partner), daughter Kirsten Schreiner (Andy), and son Michael Peterson of South Bend, IN; two grandchildren, Diante Rouhselang and Camryn Schreiner; a sister, Janice Lawell (Gary) in Neenah, WI, and many family members. He served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1960's. He was a member of AA for over 50 years in Washington, DC, San Diego, CA, and Texas and had many friends whom he called family. In 2010 Jim retired from the insurance business.

Jim loved his family and friends and per his request, there will be no service. Cremation will take place and burial will be in the Veterans Section of Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, Indiana at a future date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved