James R. Boepple
1958 - 2020
James R. Boepple

March 6, 1958 - July 18, 2020

EDWARDSBURG, MI - James “Jim” Richard Boepple, 62, of Edwardsburg, passed away on July 18 in his home, surrounded by loved ones, after an extended illness.

He was born on March 6, 1958 in Niles, MI to Richard and Jo-Ann Boepple.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jo-Ann Boepple. He is survived by his daughters, Julie (Pedro) Cisneros of North Muskegon, Michigan, Noelle (Andrew) Bullard of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Dr. Leah (Ross) Freedenberg of Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren, Samson, Levi, Abner, and Elliot Cisneros, and Miriam and Everett Bullard; his father, Richard Boepple; siblings, Janet (Rex) Adams, John Boepple, and Jill Boepple; niece, nephew, cousins, extended family, and many friends.

Jim loved summer above all else. To Jim, a perfect day consisted of water, sun, grilling out, a win from the Cubs, and good music, particularly The Beatles, which he would often play along to on his guitar. He was a talented carpenter; it would be difficult to find a section of the village not containing a house that benefited from Jim's skill. Most of all, Jim was proud of his girls - he was elated by the accomplishments of his daughters and continuously delighted by his grandchildren. He will be missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
