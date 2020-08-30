1/1
James R. Hatfield
James R. Hatfield

Dec. 22, 1969 - Aug. 26, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - James Hatfield, 50, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Jim was born on December 22, 1969 in South Bend to Robert and Judith (Basker) Hatfield. Jim met the love of his life, Jennifer “Jenna” Dover in May 2010 at the Linebacker. On February 9, 2018 he married Jenna who survives along with two bonus children, Koleton and Kendall Dover; two sisters, Susan (Mike) Husen and Patty Lubelski; brother, John Hatfield; mother and father-in-law, James and Jeretta King; sisters-in-law, Jenny Hatfield, Jeanie (Shane) Smith, and Joy (Ken) Worsham; and nieces and nephews, Ryan, Kyle, Carter, Christine, Ashley, Terri (Dan) Stauffer, Andrew, Marissa (Jon) Good, Natalie, Joshua, Marissa, Aaron, David, Josie, Madison, and Brady, and many other friends and family. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gregory and Donald Hatfield, and brother-in-law, Mike Husen.

Jimmy was a huge music fan, and nothing made him happier than seeing his favorite bands in concert. If Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Loverboy, The Fixx, or dozens of others were playing within 100 miles, you better believe he had tickets. He loved the Chicago Cubs and the Fighting Irish. If Notre Dame was playing at home, you could always count on Jimmy to be tailgating, blasting music for the whole parking lot to hear. For the last 15 years, he owned and operated Jim's Home Improvement. He was a hard worker who took on each new job with pride. He perfected everything he created. He enjoyed karaoke. He got such enjoyment out of his toys, motorcycles, and snowmobiling, and had just purchased a boat. A few years ago, he became a cat-dad to his beloved Oscar.

Cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020 in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue from 4-8. Services will be held on Tuesday in the funeral home at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Viewing is possible through our webcast. Please visit Zoom.com, click on join a meeting, 574-287-7125 is meeting ID number. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
