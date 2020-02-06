|
James R. Howe
July 17, 1934 - Feb. 3, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - James R. Howe, 85, of South Bend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Monday, February 3, 2020 at his residence.
James was born July 17, 1934 in Elcho, Wisconsin, to the late Burnett and Laurel (Halverson) Howe.
On May 24, 1958 in the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he married Joan M. Klose; and she survives.
He was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army.
He graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in pharmacy; he was a pharmacist until 1971 in Milwaukee. In 1971 James moved to South Bend, Indiana, where he was a pharmacist for Kroger's for thirty-four years, retiring in 1997.
He was a member of the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, as well as a deacon and elder at the church. James was a preceptor for many pharmacy interns over the years. He was a past member of Wisconsin, Indiana and American Pharmaceutical Association. He loved fishing for walleye pike in Canada.
James is survived by his wife of almost sixty-two years, Joan of South Bend, and their children, Scott (Corin) Howe of Lusby, MD, Susan (Johnny) Bass of Osceola, and Sandra (Rickie) Amos of Mishawaka. Also surviving are his five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Auda Mae (James) Mikolajczak.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Merle Howe, sister, Elva Buehler, and grandson, Elisha (Andy) Lester.
A Memorial service celebrating James' life will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, 115 South Frances Street, South Bend, with Rev. Susan L. Arner officiating.
Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 PM until time of service on Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, or to the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Suite 140, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250.
Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 6, 2020