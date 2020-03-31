|
James R. Swint
June 26, 1949 - March 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - James R. Swint, 70, of South Bend passed away on Sunday, March 29, in his home following an extended illness.
Jim was born in Arkansas on June 26, 1949 to Arthur Ray and Jean (Nowicki) Swint. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur and his sister, Kathy Bunch in 2018.
He Is survived by his mother, Jean of Plymouth, daughter, Michelle (Damien) Steele of Elkhart, sons, Mark E. Swint of South Bend and Mike R. (Lynette) Swint of Bremen, six grandchildren, and a sister, Sherrie (Allen) Baskins of Edwardsburg, MI.
James retired from Honeywell Corporation as a mechanic. He enjoyed racing and motorcycles. He was a member of WSBT Biker Club.
Memorial contributions may be made in James' name to the American Diabetes Association, 115 North Lafayette Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46601.
A Celebration of James' Life will take place at a later date due to the Corona Virus. Cremation has taken place.
The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to the Swint family.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020