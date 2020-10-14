1/1
James R. Whiting
1949 - 2020
James R. Whiting

May 10, 1949 - Oct. 2, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - James Robert Whiting, 71, peacefully passed away Fri., Oct. 2, 2020 at St Joseph Medical Regional Center. He was born May 10, 1949 to the union of Ruffin Whiting and Willie Mae Brooks.

James was married for 10 years and is survived by eight children, 21 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, five sisters, a beloved sister-in-law, an aunt, & a host of family and friends.

Services are Fri., Oct. 16 at Alford's Mortuary, 1222 Napier Street, South Bend, IN 46601: Viewing 12-1PM & Funeral at 1PM.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the donor's choice.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
Service
01:00 PM
Alford's Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
