James R. Whiting



May 10, 1949 - Oct. 2, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - James Robert Whiting, 71, peacefully passed away Fri., Oct. 2, 2020 at St Joseph Medical Regional Center. He was born May 10, 1949 to the union of Ruffin Whiting and Willie Mae Brooks.



James was married for 10 years and is survived by eight children, 21 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, five sisters, a beloved sister-in-law, an aunt, & a host of family and friends.



Services are Fri., Oct. 16 at Alford's Mortuary, 1222 Napier Street, South Bend, IN 46601: Viewing 12-1PM & Funeral at 1PM.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to the donor's choice.





