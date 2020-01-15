|
|
James Richard Spens
Oct. 26, 1944 - Jan. 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - James Spens, 75, passed away at home with family by his side on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Jim was born October 26, 1944 in New Baltimore, MI to the late Frederick and Rosemary (Van Tiem) Spens. Jim was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Donald & John. Left to cherish the memory of Jim include his fiance, Patricia Weidler and her sons, Paul (Lisa) & David (Shelly); his daughters, Michelle, Lisa, Melissa, Megan, & Karrianne; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, JoAnn, Michael, Linda, Kelvin, Fran & Chuck.
Jim honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was a truck driver for many years, then worked for Elbel Golf Course after retirement. Jim enjoyed his traveling “adventures”, gardening, cutting wood, family gatherings, and playing cards. He had a great sense of humor, a very friendly personality, and got a thrill out of picking on his siblings.
Visitation will be 11:00AM to 2:00PM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. with Closing Prayers at 2:00PM in the funeral home chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to wishes of the family. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020