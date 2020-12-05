James Rodell
Aug. 13, 1946 - Dec. 2, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, MI - James “Jim” Michael Rodell, 74, of Eau Claire, passed away at his home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Jim was born in Benton Harbor to the late Victor and Leota (Robinson) Rodell. He grew up in Eau Claire, graduating from Eau Claire High School in 1965. He also attended Lake Michigan College. He worked for IBM and Kodak as a customer service representative, retiring after nearly 25 years. After retirement he worked for Berrien RESA as a driver license tester, and later was shop manager at Berrien Buggy in Berrien Springs.
Jim was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army in April 1970 after serving in Germany and Vietnam. He enjoyed woodworking, riding motorcycles, decorating for Halloween, and time spent outdoors. He also liked to cook outdoors, especially bacon.
On Sept. 14, 1968 he married the former Joan Kuzmicz in Holy Cross Catholic Church, South Bend. She survives, along with daughters, Julie Rodell of Mishawaka and Jaclyn Otis of Byron Center, MI; granddaughters, Kelsey (Brandon) Smith, Cheyanne Rodell, and Lindsay Otis; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Dennis Rodell of Coloma.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Brian and Robert.
Per his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or services at this time. Messages online at www.bowermanfuneral.com
