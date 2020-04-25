|
James Ronald Moore
April 16, 1934 - April 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - James “Jim” Moore, 86, passed away with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Jim was born April 16, 1934 in Columbus to the late Leonard and Grace (Wise) Moore. Jim was also preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth, Gordan, David, and Dean Moore; and his in-laws, Tom & Estelle Hall. Left to cherish the memory of Jim include the love of his life for 60 years, Joan (Hall) Moore; their children, Tina (Jim) Mroz, James T. Moore, and Trina Spriggs, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Jim honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1952-1955 on the USS Philippine Sea aircraft carrier. He worked as a switchman for the EJ & E Railroad for 37 years. Jim was a member of the Indiana Free Mason Lodge #45. He was a good friend and brother, always willing to help. Jim was a loving, kind husband, father, and grandfather. He was a hard-working man who spent any free time he had with his family; time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him much joy.
Per Jim's wishes, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family through St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 25, 2020