Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Resources
More Obituaries for James Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ronald Moore


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Ronald Moore Obituary
James Ronald Moore

April 16, 1934 - April 22, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - James “Jim” Moore, 86, passed away with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Jim was born April 16, 1934 in Columbus to the late Leonard and Grace (Wise) Moore. Jim was also preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth, Gordan, David, and Dean Moore; and his in-laws, Tom & Estelle Hall. Left to cherish the memory of Jim include the love of his life for 60 years, Joan (Hall) Moore; their children, Tina (Jim) Mroz, James T. Moore, and Trina Spriggs, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Jim honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1952-1955 on the USS Philippine Sea aircraft carrier. He worked as a switchman for the EJ & E Railroad for 37 years. Jim was a member of the Indiana Free Mason Lodge #45. He was a good friend and brother, always willing to help. Jim was a loving, kind husband, father, and grandfather. He was a hard-working man who spent any free time he had with his family; time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought him much joy.

Per Jim's wishes, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family through St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -