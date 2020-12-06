James Russell
Kilbourne
Nov. 3, 1942 - Dec. 1, 2020
GRANGER, IN -
James Russell Kilbourne, 78, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He had been battling leukemia. Jim was born November 3, 1942, in Akron, Ohio, the son of Lowell and Retta Kilbourne. He attended Buchtel High School and Akron University, graduating from Ohio University, Athens, with a BS degree in Business.
While at Ohio, Jim met and married his wife of 54 years, Carol. She survives along with son, Mark (Diana); daughter, Laurie (Joey); three granddaughters, Dana and Nicole Kilbourne, and Logan Kinsman; and a brother-in-law, Alan Johnson.
His sister Karen preceded him in death.
Jim served in the Army from 1967-1969, including a year in Vietnam. He earned two Bronze Stars and an Honorable Discharge.
In 1970, his employer, Goodyear Tire assigned Jim the job of Industrial Products sales rep in South Bend, Indiana. In 1974, he opted to start his own company, Kilder Corporation, now known as Natcon, steering it for 34 years and growing it through his honesty, integrity, and plain old hard work. Jim served as its president until 2008, when he sold the business to his son and retired.
Longtime members of Knollwood Country Club, Jim and Carol also enjoyed playing golf all over the country, including Firestone South and Pebble Beach. Jim loved the game, and was very proud of his hole-in-one. He held memberships in the American Legion and the American Contract Bridge League, and was a Boy Scout troop leader for many years. In addition to instilling life lessons, he also taught the scouts to love corned beef hash cooked over a campfire.
A businessman, a husband, a father and grandpa, and friend, Jim Kilbourne was a self-made man of great patience and integrity. He was straightforward, steadfast, honest, loving, witty and smart. He was a collector of trivia and a dispenser of knowledge. He could always be counted on to fix anything. He was a loyal friend to so many - his family, work associates, bridge buddies, and golfing partners (How he DID love golf!). He was a dedicated father and a devoted grandfather. To Carol he was her rock, and her best friend. He will be missed.
No services are planned at this time. Because his two oldest granddaughters achieved the Gold Award in Girl Scouting (the equivalent of Eagle Scout), donations in his memory may be made to the Girl Scouts of America, 1218 E. University Drive, Granger, IN 46530.
