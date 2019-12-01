Home

James S. Ullery


1948 - 2019
James S. Ullery Obituary
James S. Ullery

Aug. 27, 1948 - Nov. 25, 2019

NILES, MI - James S. Ullery, 71, passed away at 7:28pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 in his home.

James was born on August 27, 1948 in Niles to the late Horace “Shorty” A. Ullery and Alyce Mae (Howell) Ullery Davies. James was also preceded in death by a sister, Ashley Clark.

James is survived by a son, Vernon (Brandy) Ullery; grandchildren, Charles Ullery, Reanna Ullery, and Kayla Lovell; great-grandson, Raiden Ullery; brother Harold A. Ullery; and sister, Becky (Lon) Redman.

James worked for American Standard before retiring in 2008.

Funeral Services are Pending.

HALBRITTER WICKENS FUNERAL HOME, 615 E. Main St., Niles, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences for the family may be made at www.halbritterwickens.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
