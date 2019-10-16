Home

Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin St
Elkhart, IN 46514
574 264-2425
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin St
Elkhart, IN 46514
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin St
Elkhart, IN 46514
View Map
James Swathwood


1939 - 2019
James Swathwood Obituary
James Swathwood

Aug. 8, 1939 - Oct. 12, 2019

OSCEOLA, IN - James E. “Jim” Swathwood, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Osceola following a long battle with cancer on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He was born Aug. 8, 1939 in Elkhart to the late Ellsworth J. “Bus” and Martha P. (Saunders) Swathwood.

Surviving is his beloved Susie (Sue Swathwood); children, Alysa (Andy) Snell, Adam Riddle, Leslie (Mark) Zoroya, Lori (Steve) Beggs, and Lisa (Alan) Kowalewski; grandchildren, Landon Snell, Bre Riddle, Nick (Ashley) Zoroya, Jillian (Jeffrey) Mutschler, Collin (Courtney) Hobson, Kelsey (Patrick) Konecny, Liz Kime, and Austin Beggs; 9 great-grandchildren (including one on the way), and a host of loving extended family and close friends.

A Memorial Service has been planned for Jim for Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Billings Funeral Home in Elkhart, with visitation beginning at 5:00 pm. Reverend Ted Stanley of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Elkhart will officiate the prayer service.

Jim graduated from Elkhart High in 1958 and then attended Indiana State University. During those years he helped his father in managing the Swathwood Floor Service, and later worked over 30 years as a salesman in RV supply. He was an avid sports enthusiast and athlete beginning in high school, where he held several top scoring awards in basketball, baseball, golf, softball, and cross country. He had many fond memories of years spent around his mother's pool with family and friends. A recent highlight was a trip to Chicago to see his favorite team, the “Cubbies.”

On-line condolences can reach the family at the funeral home's website, and memorial donations may be given to the Goshen Cancer Care Center or to the South Bend Pet Refuge.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019
