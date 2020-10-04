James V. LaFree
Aug. 6, 1934 - Sept. 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - James V. LaFree, 86, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center. James was born to the late George LaFree, Sr. and Clara (LaCluyze) on August 6, 1934 in Mishawaka, IN. He was a lifelong resident of the South Bend area. On June 23, 1956 in Mishawaka, he married his beautiful wife, Marianne Kreiter, who survives. James was an electrician for 30 years, then became an Electrical Inspector for the city of South Bend for five years and retired in 1999. He was involved with the Centre Township Lions Club and was a member of the Friends of 4-H for 50 years. He also served as president of the St. Joseph County Farm Bureau.
Along with his wife Marianne, James is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Dan) Kokinda of Arcadia, IN; his three sons, Jim (Beth) LaFree of South Bend, IN, David LaFree of Medaryville, IN, and Stephen (Rita) LaFree of South Bend, IN. James leaves behind his six grandchildren, Ricky, Stephanie, Charlie, Matthew, Anne, and Chris; and his five great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Jaxson, Harper, Addison, and Tinley. He is also survived by his stepbrother, Roger Mathia of South Bend, IN. James is preceded in death by his sisters, Laverna Hesch, Elnora Leininger, Rosemary Gilpin, and Florine Baker; along with his brother, George LaFree Jr.
The family will be holding a private celebration of life at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials in honor of James may be made to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or First United Methodist Church of Mishawaka, 201 E. 3rd St., Mishawaka, IN 46544. Online condolences can be expressed to the LaFree family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
