1/1
James V. LaFree
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James V. LaFree

Aug. 6, 1934 - Sept. 28, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - James V. LaFree, 86, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center. James was born to the late George LaFree, Sr. and Clara (LaCluyze) on August 6, 1934 in Mishawaka, IN. He was a lifelong resident of the South Bend area. On June 23, 1956 in Mishawaka, he married his beautiful wife, Marianne Kreiter, who survives. James was an electrician for 30 years, then became an Electrical Inspector for the city of South Bend for five years and retired in 1999. He was involved with the Centre Township Lions Club and was a member of the Friends of 4-H for 50 years. He also served as president of the St. Joseph County Farm Bureau.

Along with his wife Marianne, James is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Dan) Kokinda of Arcadia, IN; his three sons, Jim (Beth) LaFree of South Bend, IN, David LaFree of Medaryville, IN, and Stephen (Rita) LaFree of South Bend, IN. James leaves behind his six grandchildren, Ricky, Stephanie, Charlie, Matthew, Anne, and Chris; and his five great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Jaxson, Harper, Addison, and Tinley. He is also survived by his stepbrother, Roger Mathia of South Bend, IN. James is preceded in death by his sisters, Laverna Hesch, Elnora Leininger, Rosemary Gilpin, and Florine Baker; along with his brother, George LaFree Jr.

The family will be holding a private celebration of life at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials in honor of James may be made to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or First United Methodist Church of Mishawaka, 201 E. 3rd St., Mishawaka, IN 46544. Online condolences can be expressed to the LaFree family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmer Funeral Homes Guisinger Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved