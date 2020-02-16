Home

St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM
James VanHuss


1954 - 2020
James VanHuss Obituary
James VanHuss

June 29, 1954 - Feb. 11, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - James VanHuss, 65, passed away at home Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Jim was born June 29, 1954 in South Bend to the late Daniel & Lillian (Ahlers) VanHuss. Jim is survived by his children, Steve Dixon, Lisa Forsburgh, Nicholas VanHuss, and Jessica VanHuss; grandchildren, Destinee, Dominick, and Riley VanHuss; and lifelong friend, Peggy Dixon.

Jim honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a fun, loving guy who enjoyed life and made friends everywhere he went. Jim had a great sense of humor but would also tell it like it was.

Visitation will be held from 3:00pm - 6:00pm, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 with a Military Service beginning at 6:00pm at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020
