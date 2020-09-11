James Van Laere
July 7, 1942 - Sept. 8, 2020
BREMEN, IN - James A. Van Laere went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020.
He was born on July 7, 1942, in South Bend, IN, to August and Gertrude M. (Cholewczynski) Van Laere, who preceded him in death along with his brother, Mark Van Laere. On June 26, 1965, James married Pauline A. Koblick. He is survived by his wife; son, Christopher (Stacie) Van Laere of Mishawaka; daughters, Angela (Terry) Dougherty of Lake St. Louis, MO, Lisa (Rick) Winenger of Kalamazoo, MI, and Beth (Mark) Newell of Westfield, IN; sister, Barb (Jack) Karling; brothers, Michael (Sue) Van Laere, Paul (Peggy) Van Laere, and John (Julie) Van Laere; sister-in-law, Debby Van Laere; and many nieces and nephews. “Gramps”, King of the Donut Run, loved his 20 grandchildren dearly and was very proud of them:
1)Allie Dougherty, 24
2)Hanna Newell, 22
3)Meghan Dougherty, 22
4)Caleb Winenger, 22
5)Emily Newell, 21
6)Lauren Dougherty, 21
7)Grant Winenger, 20
8)Luke Newell, 19
9)Maddie Dougherty, 19
10)Brooke Winenger, 18
11)Owen Newell, 18
12)Olivia Van Laere, 17
13)Josie Newell, 16
14)Colvin Van Laere, 14
15)Natalie Newell, 14
16)Chad Winenger, 13
17)Dominic Newell, 12
18)Tate Winenger, 10
19)Carly Newell, 10
20)Nora Newell, 5
James served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Sergeant from 1963 to 1969. Upon his return from service to our country, James became an insurance agent with Prudential until his retirement in 2002. Jim was fiercely patriotic, proud to stand for the national anthem, and took pride in flying the American Flag at the end of his pier on the lake! He loved being challenged on the golf course and at the card table. He turned clients into friends on the back 9 and would brag about their game over his own. He lit up the room with his genuine smile and placed everyone at ease with his good-natured, easygoing personality. His family extended beyond blood. He treated everyone like family, attending sporting events of nieces and nephews, band competitions of friends, and every Grandparent's Day he could, even if he wasn't “their” grandparent. Jim was well-loved, and he knew how to love. Jim worked hard throughout his life and served as an example of a strong, hardworking, honest man. He gave his time teaching not only his children and grandchildren, but everyone, by giving grace while offering a good lesson. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Masonic Temple, BK Club, The American Legion, and Moose Club.
Jim was a devout Christian who had a deep and abiding faith. He loved his family and was proud of them and their accomplishments. Jim adored his wife Pauline and always defaulted to, “whatever makes you happy,” as her happiness made him feel most loved. He treasured his time with his family and friends too numerous to count. He was ever so grateful for this life, always stating, “I'm blessed, I've lived a good life.”
Visitation will be on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 2:00pm-5:00pm with a Rosary to be recited at 4:30pm, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 West 8th Street, Mishawaka, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11:00am at St. Bavo Catholic Church, Mishawaka, with visitation for one hour prior at 10:00am at the funeral home. Private family burial will take place at a later date.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing will be enforced and masks required.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Bavo Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and/or BK Club.
.