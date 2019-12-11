|
|
James W. Stineback
Sept. 2, 1956 - Dec. 8, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - James W. Stineback, 63, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Jim was born on September 2, 1956 in Buchanan, Michigan to the late Robert and Joann (Golupski) Stineback. Jim is survived by two sons, Jeremy Stineback of Elkhart, Indiana and Shawn Stineback of Mishawaka, Indiana, one granddaughter, Ashley Stineback, one step-granddaughter, Haley Stineback; and two brothers, Russell and Frank Stineback. Other survivors include Lucille Stineback, Shirley Richardson, and Frank Golupski. Jim was also predeceased in death by one son, Jamie Stineback. Jim was an avid motorcyclist. He enjoyed fishing and bowling. He participated for many years in the MDA ride. Most of all Jim was a proud father. A Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN from 12:00 until 2:00 pm. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to in Jim's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019